WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

05.03.2026 21:15:00

Can Palantir Stock Beat the Market?

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock has been on an incredible run over the past five years. The company's share price has rocketed roughly 547% higher over that stretch. On the other hand, the stock has also seen a big pullback in recent months, connected to concerns that artificial intelligence (AI) and software stocks may be broadly overvalued.As of this writing, Palantir is down 26% from its peak. Of course, the stock still looks incredibly richly valued by most conventional valuation metrics. The company has a current market capitalization of approximately $349 billion and is valued at roughly 110 times expected forward earnings and 48 times expected forward sales. Can the stock beat the market over the next five-year and 10-year periods?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Palantir

Analysen zu Palantir

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Palantir 131,50 0,06% Palantir

