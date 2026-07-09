Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

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10.07.2026 00:00:00

Can Palantir Stock Reach $200 in 2026?

Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) is one of the most impressive AI companies in the market, but Wall Street's valuation spread shows how difficult it is to price the stock. The bullish case depends on growth, margins, and AI demand staying strong, while the risk comes from expectations that may already be extremely high.Stock prices used were the market prices of July 3, 2026. The video was published on July 8, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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