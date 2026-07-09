Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
10.07.2026 00:00:00
Can Palantir Stock Reach $200 in 2026?
Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) is one of the most impressive AI companies in the market, but Wall Street's valuation spread shows how difficult it is to price the stock. The bullish case depends on growth, margins, and AI demand staying strong, while the risk comes from expectations that may already be extremely high.Stock prices used were the market prices of July 3, 2026. The video was published on July 8, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palantir
|
09.07.26
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100-Börsianer greifen am Nachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
09.07.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: S&P 500 nachmittags mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
09.07.26
|Gewinne in New York: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
09.07.26