Can Paramount Exploit Disney's Recent Weakness at the box Office?

The reigning king of Hollywood studios, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) hasn't been looking very powerful lately. The summer movie season is in full swing, but the company has taken a few big whiffs recently with its big-budget releases.Might this provide an opportunity for rival Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) to take the box office throne in this critical period for the film industry? After all, it's got some strong intellectual property (IP) underpinning its summer slate.Entertainment powerhouse Disney got off to a roaring start with its summer blockbusters. Superhero yarn Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, released the first weekend of May, had quite the splashy opening. Across its debut weekend, Guardians ruled the box office, taking in more than $118 million in domestic ticket sales according to film industry tracker Box Office Mojo.