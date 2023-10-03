|
03.10.2023 13:37:00
Can PayPal Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2040?
PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) shareholders are really hoping that things turn around. The stock price of the leading digital payments enterprise is currently 81% below its all-time high, despite financial performance that's still healthy amid favorable industry tailwinds. Perhaps some investors are still holding on to shares with the hopes that PayPal hits a major milestone that many tech giants have reached. Can this popular fintech stock be included in the coveted $1 trillion valuation club by the year 2040? It's a certainty that if this happens, investors would be greatly rewarded, especially since the company's current market cap sits at just $64 billion. Let's find out if PayPal shares (assuming the share count stays the same) can rise at an annualized pace of roughly 18% over the next 17 years to reach that goal. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
