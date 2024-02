Can PayPal Double in 5 Years? Here's What It Would Take.

Sometimes, it's a smart idea to look at previous winners to identify attractive investment opportunities. The thinking is that past winners should keep winning well into the future.In the past five years, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares have fallen an eye-opening 34% (as of Jan. 31). This is a huge disappointment, especially when compared to the 111% gain of the Nasdaq Composite Index.Is there any hope that the fintech stock could reverse course, reward investors, and potentially even double in the next five years? Here's what it would take.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel