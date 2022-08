Can PayPal Get Its Mojo Back?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When compiling a list of the most influential fintech companies, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) ranks with the best. While the company has gone through several iterations, it's still a payment stalwart with brands like Venmo and Honey under its umbrella.However, none of this has stopped PayPal stock from sinking like a rock over the past year. Since setting a record high last July, shares are down nearly 70%. This drop was caused by multiple issues like poor management projections and digital tailwinds evaporating. Yet PayPal is still one of the largest payment processors in the world. So is this the new normal for PayPal, or is it due for a rebound?