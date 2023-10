Can PayPal Stock Double in 5 Years? Here's What It Would Take.

The past couple of years have been anything but rewarding for PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) shareholders. Although the stock soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, the deceleration of the contagion more than undermined this gain. PayPal shares now trade more than 80% below their mid-2021 peak, reaching new multiyear lows this month.It's too soon to throw in the towel on PayPal , however. There's a good chance this stock will be rekindled, perhaps doubling its current value over the course of the coming five years. Here's a closer look at what it would take to make that happen.The steep sell-off is largely understandable. Although COVID-19 was something of a boon for the online payment middleman, the exit from the pandemic created a great deal of uncertainty. Also bear in mind that right before COVID-19 took hold, several cryptocurrencies began tiptoeing their way into the mainstream. The bulk of this selling has been defensive in nature, driven mostly by fear of the unknown.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel