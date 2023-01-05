|
05.01.2023 11:31:00
Can PayPal Turn Its Business Around for Investors in 2023?
PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock closed out 2022 with a negative 62% return. Suffice it to say shareholders have not been pleased with the company as it has sputtered following an early pandemic boom in online consumer activity. This new year might not be much better, at least not at the start. Reports indicate the recently wrapped-up holiday shopping season was roughly flat compared to the year prior.Between the global economy reopening from pandemic restrictions and hot inflation, consumers are moderating their spending. That doesn't bode well for PayPal's progress. Can things take a turn for the better in 2023?Continue reading
