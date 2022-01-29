|
29.01.2022 16:53:00
Can PepsiCo Sustain the Momentum When It Reports Q4 Earnings?
PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 earnings on Feb. 10. The international snack and beverage giant has been thriving since the pandemic's onset as folks spend a lot more time at home since the outbreak. That's creating more opportunities for them to reach for one of PepsiCo's snacks or beverages.However, PepsiCo is now grappling with supply-chain headwinds that have increased input costs and constrained output. When the company reports fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 10, investors will want to see if it's winning that battle. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
