Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
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06.06.2026 19:32:00
Can Pfizer's Dividend Survive the Patent Cliff? This $10.5 Billion Cancer Bet Could Hold the Answer.
If you keep regular tabs on pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), then you know it hasn't yet restored the revenue lost due to the wind-down of the COVID-19 pandemic; the world just doesn't need its vaccine (Comirnaty) or its infection treatment (Paxlovid) as much as it did in 2022, when the company's top line surged to just over $100 billion. Last year's reported revenue was only $62.6 billion.You may also know that Pfizer's top-selling drugs, like the blood thinner Eliquis and cancer treatments Ibrance and Xtandi, will lose their patent protection next year, while the patent for its pneumonia vaccine Prevnar 13 is even nearer its end. These three drugs alone accounted for over $20 billion of 2025 revenue.Connect the dots: Investors worried that Pfizer may not be able to continue paying its dividend aren't unwarranted in their concern. Shares have performed accordingly.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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