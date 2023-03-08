Can Podcasting Help You Beat 'The Cancer Blues'?

"Beating Cancer Daily" bursts onto the audio scene with a unique 365-day podcast and comprehensive support community, with a sense of humor, serving patients, survivors, caregivers, and oncologists

NEW YORK, LOS ANGELES and TENAFLY, N.J., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Disease Control reports that as many as three out of every four cancer survivors experience symptoms of psychological distress or cognitive concerns, which can negatively affect their overall well-being and health outcomes…yet, one-third or fewer cancer survivors have talked to their doctor about their psychosocial needs and concerns.

To address this oncology and mental health crisis, ComedyCures Foundation's C.E.O. and stage IV cancer survivor, Saranne Rothberg, just launched the unique 365-day "Beating Cancer Daily" podcast, including an extensive live and digital cancer support community with a multitude of experts.

"Beating Cancer Daily" Episodes Include:

Chemo Comedy Party

20/20 Cancer-Free Vision

Your Cancer Voice

Kickstart Your Cancer Day

Mirror: Friend or Cancer Foe

Cancer Humor Buddies

Creator/Host Saranne Rothberg explains, "Beating Cancer Daily" offers those impacted by cancer transformative daily coping strategies proven to decrease stress, anxiety, and depression while increasing resilience, self-empowerment, and comic perspective.

For over two decades, Rothberg is still cancer-free and has taught her strategies and unique humorous point-of-view at the NIH/NCI, MSKCC, World Health Organization, United Nations, Harvard, Stanford, and American Cancer Society. Her two pilot research studies catapulted her to the attention of the American Association for Cancer Research.

Rothberg also collaborated with Dr. Kelly Turner on "Radical Remission". Oprah named Rothberg as her "Hero" in her NY Times Bestseller.

ComedyCures founding podcast supporter and world-renowned sculptor Will Ryman details, "There are many other notable cancer podcasts helping patients like "Cancer Straight Talk from MSK", the BBC's "You, Me & The Big C", and Asco's Cancer.Net, but I am fascinated by Saranne's ambitious 365-day "Beating Cancer Daily" episodes, humor, and vision to build the world's most fun, user-friendly, daily support group."

Rothberg continues, "Our ComedyCures experts provide creative, quality-of-life tips and lots of 'tumor humor'. I wish I had this daily audio playbook and live sessions when I was diagnosed with cancer in 1999, and especially when I was told, 'Get your affairs in order'."

Listeners can join the BCD Membership Circle as a "Supporter" for as little as $5.00 per month or $50.00 annually, receiving two months free.

Listen, subscribe, join, gift, donate to The ComedyCures Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit: www.ComedyCures.org

@ComedyCures

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/can-podcasting-help-you-beat-the-cancer-blues-301765325.html

SOURCE The ComedyCures Foundation