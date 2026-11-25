Western buyers are paying steep premiums for rare earths as China restricts exports. Whether those premiums can help finance new mines and refineries outside China depends on the price buyers will guarantee for years, Sprott (TSX, NYSE: SII) says.

High-purity yttrium oxide, used in jet engine coatings, traded at about $1,650 per kg in North America on Nov. 17, roughly 185 times the Chinese price of about $9. Few processors outside China can supply the separated rare earths manufacturers need, Sprott’s Paul Wong and Jacob White wrote in a Nov. 24 report on the sector.

“Higher prices cannot quickly resolve this concentration,” Wong and White wrote. “Secure supply requires separation, refining, metallurgy and magnet manufacturing, not simply new mines.”

The price a buyer pays for scarce oxide today tells a lender little about what a refinery will earn once it opens. A long-term contract with a minimum price gives the lender a figure it can use to judge whether the project can repay a construction loan. The yttrium price gap is likely to narrow, but even a smaller premium could make Western projects viable, the authors said.

In California, MP Materials (NYSE: MP) has a 10-year agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense that sets a $110-per-kg floor for neodymium-praseodymium in products it sells or stockpiles from its Mountain Pass mine. MP booked $8.1 million in price protection income in the quarter to Sept. 30, the company said this month.

Australia’s Lynas Rare Earths (ASX: LYC; US-OTC: LYSCF) had minimum prices in place for more than half its output by late October. Offering dysprosium and terbium alongside neodymium and praseodymium helps Lynas win longer contracts with magnet makers, Interim CEO Pol Le Roux told analysts in October. Lynas set up a price floor for rare earth sales in March with JARE, a venture involving Japan’s Jogmec and Sojitz. In May 2025, Lynas became the first producer of separated heavy rare earth oxides outside China.

Export curbs

China mined 60% of the world’s magnet rare earths in 2024, refined 91% and made 94% of its sintered permanent magnets, according to the International Energy Agency. Dysprosium and terbium help those magnets retain their strength at the high temperatures inside electric motors.

In Europe, dysprosium oxide fetched about $4,875 per kg on Nov. 17, nearly 22 times the Chinese price. Terbium oxide traded at about $10,500 per kg in Europe against $944 in China, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence and Bloomberg figures cited by Sprott.

China shipped an average of 19.3 tonnes a month of controlled rare earth compounds and metals to the U.S. from November 2025 through September, down 75% from 76.8 tonnes a month between June 2024 and March 2025, according to Sprott. It used trade figures from Silverado Policy Accelerator for products fully covered by China’s April 2025 export controls. The figures exclude finished magnets.

Beijing has suspended broader controls on rare earths and related technology through Jan. 10, 2027. The April licensing rules still apply to certain rare earths and magnets.

South Africa’s Steenkampskraal mine has lined up buyers in China for its first concentrate sales, expected in early 2027, Finance Chief Tyrone Searle told The Northern Miner in October. The operation is owned by privately held Steenkampskraal Monazite Mine.

The mine operator and France’s Remedy Metals have since signed a non-binding agreement to test whether they can separate rare earths at Steenkampskraal. They plan to start with ore samples in a laboratory before deciding whether to run a pilot at the mine, Mining Weekly reported Wednesday.

Equity financing

Developers raising money by selling shares face a tougher market. The Sprott Rare Earths Ex-China ETF (Nasdaq: REXC), which tracks rare earth companies outside China, closed at $11.09 Tuesday, down 30% from $15.76 on Sept. 30. A developer whose own shares fall must issue more of them to raise the same construction dollars.

Wong and White attributed much of the sell-off to investors cutting positions bought with borrowed money as markets grew more volatile. Net inflows into Sprott’s fund topped $100 million between April and Nov. 17, according to Bloomberg data compiled by the asset manager.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com