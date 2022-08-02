|
Can Raytheon Hit $6 Billion in Free Cash Flow This Year?
With a land war in Europe, 2022 should have been a busy year for defense contractor Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX). But that's not how things are working out so far.In Raytheon's second-quarter 2022 earnings report released last week, the company barely beat analyst expectations on the bottom line, reporting $1.16 per share when the Street had expected $1.12. The top line, meanwhile, was a clear miss. Sales for the quarter came in at just $16.3 billion -- $300 million short of the consensus. Upon seeing this, investors sold off Raytheon stock -- now down 2.5% since earnings were released.And yet, Raytheon remains optimistic.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
