WKN DE: A3DE3J / ISIN: US76655K1034

08.01.2026 01:15:00

Can Rigetti Computing Stock Turn a $10,000 Investment Into $1 Million?

Quantum computing has been one of the hottest investing themes in recent years, right up there with artificial intelligence (AI). Investors have been gravitating to stocks focused on cutting-edge technologies that can revolutionize not only the tech sector, but the entire global economy. A particularly hot quantum computing stock has been Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), which has soared by 2,500% since January 2024. And what may be intriguing to investors is that even amid such an impressive rally, its market cap is still around $8 billion today. If quantum computing takes off in the near future, Rigetti's valuation could soar even higher.This raises the question of whether Rigetti can still be a great investment to add to your portfolio and whether it has the potential to turn a $10,000 investment into $1 million at some point in the future. Let's take a look at how probable that is, and whether this is a tech stock you should consider buying right now.
Rigetti Computing Inc Registered Shs 21,70

