Can Robinhood Finally Reach Its Goal of Profitability in 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In May 2022, Robinhood 's (NASDAQ: HOOD) CEO Vlad Tenev told analysts and investors that the online, commission-free brokerage would be able to return to positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) basis by the fourth quarter of 2022.At the time, Robinhood had been struggling as the market was getting crushed and retail investors were losing faith. Not only did Robinhood achieve its goal one quarter ahead of schedule, but it grew adjusted EBITDA to $82 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Now, the big question is, can the company keep riding the momentum and achieve actual profitability this year? Let's take a look.Continue reading