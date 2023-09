Can Roku Catch Up to Amazon and Other Mega-Cap Tech Competitors? No, But Here's Why It Doesn't Need To.

At first glance, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) might appear weak competitively. The streaming platform competes with the largest companies in tech, including Amazon , Google parent Alphabet, and Samsung. This places Roku at a size disadvantage as the liquidity of each of these mega-tech companies far exceeds Roku's $12 billion market cap.Meanwhile, Roku continues to look for ways to cut costs. In a regulatory filing on September 6, the company announced it will lay off 10% of its workforce (about 360 people) by the end of the year. It's Roku's third round of layoffs in the last year.But despite its small size and cost-cutting actions, the entertainment stock has built a strong case that it can at least compete with these tech giants on the streaming front. Three factors may make it a compelling investment despite its sizable competitors.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel