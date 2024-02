Can Royal Caribbean Stock Double Again in 2024?

One of the hottest industries for investors last year was cruise line stocks. Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) led the way, surging 162% in 2023. Rivals Carnival (NYSE: CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) rose 130% and 64%, respectively.It's easy to see why the leading operators of recreational sea travel bounced back in a major way last year. Unlike other tourism transport segments that were up and running with minimal downtime, cruise line operators were essentially shut down by government restrictions for more than a year due to the pandemic. Getting back up to speed was a gradual process, and Royal Caribbean would go on to post operating losses for 10 consecutive quarters.The seas are far more inviting now. All three players have now shattered pre-pandemic trailing revenue records. The future is just as bright, as bookings for upcoming sailings have never been higher -- and at higher price points, to boot. Bears will argue that the stock gains are overshooting the breakthrough, but let the bulls enjoy the victory lap. Following Royal Caribbean 's financial update on Thursday morning, it's not out of the question that the fast-growing cruise line stock can double again in 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel