Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.01 in 2024?

The cryptocurrency market had a monster year in 2023, as its market cap skyrocketed from about $800 billion to $1.6 trillion as of Dec. 31. There is certainly some renewed interest from investors when it comes to digital assets.One of the most speculative, unsurprisingly, is Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). Although the token is currently below its all-time high, it has done a wonderful job rewarding investors in the last few years, rising over 45,000% since February 2021.The dog-inspired cryptocurrency's most bullish supporters likely have their sights set on a bigger milestone. Can Shiba Inu hit $0.01 by the end of this year?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel