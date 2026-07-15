Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
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15.07.2026 11:21:00
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 by 2027? The Answer Will Blow Your Mind.
Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is a highly speculative cryptocurrency that was created in 2020 by an anonymous developer named Ryoshi. They wanted to replicate the success of the industry's original meme token, Dogecoin, which was soaring in value at the time.Shiba Inu generated an eye-popping return of 45,278,000% during 2021, which would have been enough to turn a perfectly timed investment of just $3 into over $1 million. To this day, it remains one of the best annual returns in the history of the financial markets, but since it was driven by pure speculation, the euphoria was short-lived.Shiba Inu has since lost 95% of its peak value and trades at just $0.000004 per token as I write this on July 13. Investors might be surprised to know there is a way this meme token can mount another blistering rally and potentially even cross the $1 milestone. But can it happen before 2027? Read on for the mind-blowing answer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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