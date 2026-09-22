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WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006

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22.09.2026 12:18:00

Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 During the Next Crypto Bull Market? The Answer Might Shock You.

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is a highly speculative cryptocurrency that was created in 2020 by an anonymous developer named Ryoshi. The developer was trying to capitalize on the heightened interest in other meme coins, such as Dogecoin, which were soaring in value at the time.

In 2021, Shiba Inu exploded higher by a staggering 45,278,000%, which remains one of the greatest annual returns in financial market history. In fact, an investor who bought just $3 worth of Shiba Inu tokens on Jan. 1, 2021, would have been sitting on over $1 million by Dec. 31 of the same year.

Unfortunately, speculative frenzies never last, so Shiba Inu has since declined by 93% from its peak and now trades at just $0.00005 per token. But investors are hopeful a fresh crypto bull market might be on the way, following strong rallies in some of the industry's leaders (like Bitcoin) over the past month. Could that send Shiba Inu soaring to $1 per token? The answer might shock you.

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