Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
|
02.03.2026 01:30:00
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2026? The Answer Will Blow Your Mind.
An anonymous developer used the pseudonym Ryoshi to launch a highly speculative cryptocurrency called Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) in 2020, after observing how enthusiastically investors were piling into a similar token called Dogecoin. In 2021, Shiba Inu delivered a return of 45,278,000%, which remains one of the best annual gains by any asset in history. It would have been enough to turn a perfectly timed investment of $3 into $1 million.Market conditions were perfect for Shiba Inu to succeed then. Interest rates were at historic lows, and the U.S. government was pumping trillions of dollars into the economy to offset the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This drove a speculative frenzy that infected everything from stocks to real estate to cryptocurrencies.But speculative frenzies never last, and Shiba Inu had lost more than 90% of its peak value by mid-2022. It's currently trading at the lowest level in five years, but could 2026 be the year it stages another historic rally and potentially reaches $1 from its current price of $0.000006? The answer will blow your mind.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Answer Holdings Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs
|
18.02.26
|Who pays for the US tariffs? The answer may not surprise you (Financial Times)
|
26.01.26
|Trump is the wrong answer to the right questions (Financial Times)
|
02.01.26
|Three questions AI needs to answer (Financial Times)
|
02.10.25