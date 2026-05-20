Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
|
20.05.2026 11:00:00
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2026? The Answer Will Make Your Head Spin.
The Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) cryptocurrency was created in 2020 by an anonymous developer named Ryoshi, who hoped it would replicate the incredible success of a similar token, Dogecoin. Dogecoin's value was soaring at the time, as it attracted hordes of speculative investors who were looking for fast returns.Shiba Inu produced a mind-boggling gain of 45,278,000% in 2021, which remains one of the greatest annual returns in the history of the financial markets. In fact, it would have been enough to turn a perfectly timed investment of just $10 into more than $4.5 million. But speculative frenzies never last, so Shiba Inu has lost more than 90% of its peak value during the past five years.Shiba Inu now trades at $0.000005 per token, but could 2026 be the year it mounts another historic rally to cross the $1 milestone? The answer will make your head spin.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!