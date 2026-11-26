Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
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26.11.2026 11:07:02
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2027? The Answer Might Shock You.
The Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) cryptocurrency was created in 2020 by an anonymous developer named Ryoshi, who saw the success of Dogecoin and wanted to build a more useful alternative. Shiba Inu runs on the Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) network, so it inherits all of the functionality, security, and infrastructure of the world's biggest platform for developing decentralized software applications.
Shiba Inu soared by a whopping 45,278,000% in 2021, a return so strong that it could have turned a perfectly-timed investment of $3 into over $1 million. It's one of the largest single-year gains in the history of the financial markets, so it's no surprise many investors still watch this token.
However, speculation was the primary driver of the 2021 rally, so it simply wasn't sustainable. Shiba Inu has since lost 96% of its peak value, and trades at just $0.0000036 per token as I write this on Nov. 24. But there is one way Shiba Inu could stage another historic bull run, and potentially even reach $1 per token. Can it happen in 2027? The answer might shock you.
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