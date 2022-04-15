Can Snap Keep Streak of Customer Growth Alive?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Snap (NYSE: SNAP) is scheduled to report its first-quarter fiscal 2022 financial results on Thursday, April 21. The social media company has maintained an impressive streak of adding daily active users (DAU). Despite the solid user growth, the stock is down substantially in 2022. The company's app and website are free to join and use, and it primarily makes money through advertising. Therefore, the Snap enthusiasts that log on daily are the lifeblood of the business. Investors will be laser-focused on the user acquisition totals in the first-quarter release on April 21.