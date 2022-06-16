Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
16.06.2022 13:45:00
Can Sony's PlayStation 5 Crush the Xbox's Resurgence With This Move?
Sony's (NYSE: SONY) PlayStation has been the dominant gaming console over the years when compared to Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox offerings, but there have been signs of the American giant turning the tide against its Japanese rival.Microsoft is reportedly selling more units of its Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, and the latest data out of Japan indicates that it is winning in Sony's home market as well. According to video game magazine Famitsu, the Xbox Series S alone outsold Sony's PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PS5 digital consoles in the second week of May by a ratio of more than two-to-one.Additionally, Microsoft's consoles outpaced Sony's PS5 sales in the U.S. in May. It is worth noting that Microsoft's resurgence in the gaming console market is translating into impressive growth in the company's gaming subscription business, an area where Sony is losing ground. However, Sony has rejigged its gaming subscription plans as it tries to arrest the slide in its user base. But will its latest moves help put Microsoft under pressure? Let's find out.Continue reading
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sony Corp.
|79,80
|0,25%
|SONY CORP ADR Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 ADR
|5 003,00
|0,41%
|SONY CORPShs American Deposit.Receipt Repr.1 Sh
|78,00
|-1,27%
