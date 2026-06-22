SoundHound AI Aktie

SoundHound AI für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DGJK / ISIN: US8361001071

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22.06.2026 17:59:54

Can SoundHound AI Stock Bounce Back After Falling 30% This Year?

Although voice artificial intelligence (AI) company SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) has been generating some impressive growth in recent quarters, its stock has been struggling. Thus far in 2026, it's down around 30%, and at roughly $7, it would need to more than triple in value to get back to the high of more than $22 it reached last year.Given the opportunities in AI and the company's continued growth through acquisitions, is SoundHound AI's stock overdue for a rebound, and could it be a good buy right now?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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