Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
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13.06.2026 18:00:00
Can SoundHound Stock Reach $20 Again? Here's the Answer.
As it sinks below $7, it's easy to forget that SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) once traded above $20 in late December 2024 and early January 2025. Since then, however, SoundHound's stock price has been on a downward march, with shares slumping more than 30% in 2026.For the stock price to regain momentum, SoundHound needs to finalize an acquisition, turn that acquisition into a revenue generator, and move closer to profitability. It's possible for all that to happen, but it will take time.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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