Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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21.06.2026 08:30:00
Can SpaceX Deliver Tesla-Level Returns? The Bull and the Bear Case
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) went public in 2010. One of the company's missions (though by no means the only one) was to revolutionize the auto industry. The electric vehicle (EV) maker has had tremendous success in that department. It has helped make EVs more mainstream, pioneered a vertically integrated model that some competitors in the industry are now looking to replicate, and sells cars directly to customers, something legacy automakers generally still can't legally do in the U.S.Tesla and its shareholders have been rewarded: The company has posted amazing returns over the past 16 years. Now, Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, is on the path to revolutionizing space travel. The company through which it is doing so, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), recently went public in the largest IPO ever. If SpaceX can deliver returns similar to Tesla's, it is a great idea to buy the stock today. Let's discuss some arguments in favor and against investing in SpaceX. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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