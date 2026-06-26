Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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27.06.2026 01:02:00
Can SpaceX Stock Turn Everyday Investors Into Millionaires?
Earlier this month, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX, finally completed its long-awaited initial public offering. The IPO predictably drew massive attention from retail and institutional investors alike, fueled by the company's innovations in reusable rockets and satellite internet connectivity, and its ambitious plans to deploy an orbital constellation of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers.For everyday investors who had limited access to SpaceX's shares, its public market debut opens an interesting door. The question that many are asking is whether an investment in the stock now can realistically transform a modest portfolio into millionaire status.The company's early price action and broader lessons about stock market dynamics offer important clues.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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