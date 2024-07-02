|
02.07.2024 13:15:00
Can Spirit Airlines Stock Reach $10 by 2030?
In the roughly 24-month period leading up to their all-time high in December 2014, shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) skyrocketed 400%. But it's been a turbulent journey since then, with the stock plunging 96% from that peak price.Even this year, the airline stock is down a gut-wrenching 78%. That's truly disappointing considering that the broader market is in record territory.Can Spirit Airlines stock, which sells for $3.66 (as of June 28), rise 173% to reach $10 by 2030? For what it's worth, shares were at that level as recently as January.
