|
26.07.2023 12:50:00
Can Spotify Finally Turn a Profit After Raising Prices?
Music streamer Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) may hold a dominant position in the industry, with 572 million monthly active users (MAUs) around the world, but the company has been a chronic loser when it comes to turning a profit. Throughout its history, Spotify has booked a cumulative net loss of nearly $4.2 billion.The second quarter of 2023 was more of the same. Spotify had no problem gaining subscribers or growing revenue. The number of premium subscribers grew 17% to 220 million, the number of ad-supported users jumped 34% to 343 million, and revenue surged 11% to $3.2 billion. But the company posted a net loss of $302 million, down from a loss of $125 million in the prior-year period, and free cash flow nearly vanished. The bottom line is getting worse as Spotify grows.Spotify announced on Monday that it was raising prices on all its premium plans across a wide swath of countries, including the U.S. This represents the first price increase for the core premium plan in the U.S. since the service launched nearly a decade ago.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Spotifymehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Spotifymehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Spotify
|132,40
|1,38%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB- und Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag in der Verlustzone, wohingegen der deutsche Aktienmarkt zulegte. An den asiatischen Börsen ließ sich zum Wochenende keine klare Tendenz ausmachen.