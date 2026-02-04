Starbucks Aktie
WKN: 884437 / ISIN: US8552441094
|
04.02.2026 18:15:00
Can Starbucks Open Another 10,000 Stores in the U.S.?
Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) wowed the markets last week with its latest quarterly update. The company made strides under the leadership of CEO Brian Niccol, who's been at the helm for a bit more than a year, and it has a roadmap toward a complete recovery.Image source: Starbucks.There were many updates about performance and strategy in the report and at the investors' day. Management provided an outlook through 2028, as well as a long-term view. One seemingly minor piece of information was that it sees the opportunity to open another 5,000 stores in the U.S. alone over the long term, and "as average unit volumes grow, that number could double over time." That implies that it still thinks it can open as many as 10,000 U.S. locations, in addition to the 18,360 stores it already operates in North America.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
