Starlink Aktie
WKN DE: STAR01 / ISIN: US0000STAR01
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31.05.2026 01:37:00
Can Starlink Make American Airlines a Winner?
In 2008, American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) became the first domestic airline to provide in-flight internet service. Now, nearly two decades later, it will be one of the leaders in adopting Starlink to its fleet. The internet services of Starlink -- a subsidiary of SpaceX, which is soon to have its initial public offering -- will be installed on more than 500 of American's aircraft beginning in early 2027. This upgrade and modernization actually matters. Customers don't just complain about sluggish internet; they actively choose airlines with the best Wi-Fi connections and consistent service. United Airlines already has more than 300 planes equipped with Starlink and plans to add several hundred more. Southwest and Alaska Air Group are also adopting Starlink. The airlines that can roll it out the quickest will have a serious competitive advantage. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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