|
03.10.2022 16:35:00
Can Stitch Fix Stock Recover in 2022?
Investors this year have had a bleak outlook on Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) stock. And to date, the company's operating results haven't challenged that bearish narrative.The fiscal 2022 year-end earnings update landed in mid-September, showing mounting challenges around growth, profitability, and cash flow. Management tried to put a positive spin on the declines, which are partly due to wider headwinds affecting many e-commerce stocks, but even an eventual rebound in the industry might not be enough to turn Stitch Fix back into a growth stock.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!