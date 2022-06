Can "Stranger Things" Save Netflix?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) recently reported that season four of Stranger Things broke new records in hours watched for English-language TV on the service. Members spent 335 million hours immersing themselves in the strange things happening in Hawkins, Indiana, during the first week after launch, the company said. It also created interest in prior seasons of the hit series, with the first season reaching 75 million hours viewed. It's just one show on a service with over 200 million subscribers, but after the stock tanked following a disappointing earnings report in April, Netflix can use any bit of positive news at this point. The company shocked investors by reporting a subscriber loss of 200,000 in the first quarter.The positive response to the latest season of Stranger Things is good news, but there are a few reasons investors shouldn't expect the company to report a subscriber gain next quarter.Continue reading