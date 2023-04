Can Super Mario Save the Multiplex and Nintendo Itself?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's a big week for fans of Nintendo 's (OTC: NTDOY) Super Mario. The baddie-battling, princess-rescuing, pipe-spelunking icon of the gaming world gets his own full-length animated feature on Wednesday. The Super Mario Bros. Movie -- put out by Comcast's Universal Studios -- hits all of the right notes of a springtime blockbuster.Nintendo investors can use the boost. The shares hit a 35-month low last month. Movie theater chains can also use some good news. Box office receipts continue to lag pre-pandemic ticket sales. Despite a healthy trickle of hits, domestic admissions so far this year are 27% below where exhibitors were at this point in 2019. It's an even more problematic 39% decline from 2018 levels. Can a pair of plumber brothers with a sense of adventure get Nintendo and the multiplex industry back on track? It's time to see if they can level up and defeat the end boss.