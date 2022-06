Can T-Mobile Beat Inflation Without Hiking Prices?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is up to its old antics again. Management issued a press release and new ad campaign pointing out its competitors' recent price hikes while promising never to raise customers' rates once they sign up.Both AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) recently made price adjustments to some old plans to help offset the cost of inflation. T-Mobile, conversely, is allowing old subscribers to stick with their current plans at its current pricing if they want. But management still expects modest improvements in revenue per user and revenue per account while also growing the number of accounts. Here's how.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading