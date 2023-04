Can Teladoc Make Its Business Model Work?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When a stock you own is down, it's easy to think things are going wrong. But assessing how well the company is executing on its strategy can also be a great indicator of performance.After all, management can only control what it does, not how the market reacts. If things are going according to plan, it could pay to hold shares until Wall Street catches on.But what if the strategy itself is flawed? The stock of telehealth pioneer Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) has been crushed, falling 90% since its peak at the beginning of 2021.Continue reading