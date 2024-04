Can Tesla Become a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

It's a monumental accomplishment for a business to get to a $1 trillion valuation. This exclusive group only consists of seven companies today. Except for one, all of these operate in the technology sector.Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), the popular electric vehicle (EV) maker, once sported more than a $1 trillion market cap in early 2022. But thanks to a massive share price decline, the business is worth $520 billion today.Can this EV stock reclaim its former glory and get back into the trillion-dollar club by 2030?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel