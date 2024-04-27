27.04.2024 19:05:00

Can Tesla Become a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

It's a monumental accomplishment for a business to get to a $1 trillion valuation. This exclusive group only consists of seven companies today. Except for one, all of these operate in the technology sector.Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), the popular electric vehicle (EV) maker, once sported more than a $1 trillion market cap in early 2022. But thanks to a massive share price decline, the business is worth $520 billion today.Can this EV stock reclaim its former glory and get back into the trillion-dollar club by 2030?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Teslamehr Nachrichten