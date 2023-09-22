|
22.09.2023 16:15:00
Can the Shopify and Amazon Partnership Help Propel Growth for the E-commerce Platform?
In the dynamic realm of e-commerce, strategic alliances can often pave the way for companies to expand their horizons and boost earnings. The recent collaboration between Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), where Shopify integrates Amazon's "Buy With Prime" feature into its platform, delivers a significant development that has caught the attention of investors. One of the prominent advantages of the Shopify and Amazon partnership is the empowerment it provides to Shopify's merchants. By offering the "Buy With Prime" feature, Shopify enables its U.S.-based merchants who use Amazon's fulfillment network to more easily tap into Amazon Prime's massive customer base. This integration opens the doors to millions of Prime members. For Shopify's merchants, this could translate into expanded market reach and potentially increased sales.One of the most significant potential benefits is the impact on Shopify's revenue. Shopify has been on a remarkable growth trajectory, with Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) increasing by 17% to $55 billion year over year, per the most recent quarterly earnings report. This partnership has the potential to further boost GMV, driving further growth for Shopify.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen
|12.09.23
|Amazon Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.09.23
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|04.08.23
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.08.23
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|04.08.23
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.09.23
|Amazon Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.09.23
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|04.08.23
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.08.23
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|04.08.23
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.09.23
|Amazon Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.09.23
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|04.08.23
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.08.23
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|04.08.23
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|121,32
|-0,23%
|Propel Holdings Inc Registered Shs Unitary
|8,62
|3,48%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen bleiben im Blick: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX und DAX gehen etwas leichter ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Fernost schließen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag etwas tiefer. Auch der deutsche Leitindex notierte schwächer. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Freitag freundlich. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedlich Richtungen.