
28.11.2022 18:50:00
Can These 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Get the Nasdaq Back in Bull Mode?
The stock market hasn't had the best of years in 2022, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) in particular has been a big disappointment to investors. Down 29% from where it opened the year, the Nasdaq remains in the grip of the longest bear market the index has suffered in years.Many of the high-growth stocks in the Nasdaq have seen even bigger year-to-date losses, despite the fact that their fundamental business performance has remained solid. Both CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have underperformed the broader Nasdaq year to date, but many investors are hopeful that when they release their latest financial reports this week, they'll be able to mount a recovery that could help lift the entire stock market. Here's what to expect from these two cybersecurity stocks.CrowdStrike Holdings has seen its stock lose about 30% of its value so far in 2022. However, investors are hoping for a bounce when the cybersecurity software provider reports its fiscal third-quarter results for the quarter ending Oct. 31. That release is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 29, in the afternoon after the close of regular trading.Continue reading
