Can These 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Get the Nasdaq Back in Bull Mode?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market hasn't had the best of years in 2022, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) in particular has been a big disappointment to investors. Down 29% from where it opened the year, the Nasdaq remains in the grip of the longest bear market the index has suffered in years.Many of the high-growth stocks in the Nasdaq have seen even bigger year-to-date losses, despite the fact that their fundamental business performance has remained solid. Both CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have underperformed the broader Nasdaq year to date, but many investors are hopeful that when they release their latest financial reports this week, they'll be able to mount a recovery that could help lift the entire stock market. Here's what to expect from these two cybersecurity stocks.CrowdStrike Holdings has seen its stock lose about 30% of its value so far in 2022. However, investors are hoping for a bounce when the cybersecurity software provider reports its fiscal third-quarter results for the quarter ending Oct. 31. That release is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 29, in the afternoon after the close of regular trading.Continue reading