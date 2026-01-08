The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
|
08.01.2026 14:37:00
Can These Dividend Stocks Beat the Market Again in 2026?
Last year was a rebound one for CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN). After underperforming broader equities in 2024, both healthcare giants bounced back in 2025, outperforming the market handily, despite the rest of the sector not being as fortunate. Are there good reasons to think CVS Health and Amgen could once again top the market this year?Let's examine closely how 2026 could unfold for both and determine whether they are worth serious consideration for long-term investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!