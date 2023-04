Can This AI Deal With IBM Be a Game-Changer for Moderna?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You may not automatically think of artificial intelligence (AI) or quantum computing when you think of biotech giant Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). You might think more about coronavirus vaccines and traditional laboratory work. After all, Moderna is a leading coronavirus vaccine maker today.But Moderna actually has made bold steps into the world of AI . The company used AI in the early development of its coronavirus vaccine and even for other business purposes. Now, it's taking things a step further. Moderna recently signed a deal with International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) to use quantum computing and AI to boost its messenger RNA research. Can this be a game changer for the company? Let's find out.First, a bit of background on Moderna's mRNA technology. The company doesn't have to grow viruses in a lab to make vaccines. Instead, Moderna produces mRNA that will then give the body instructions to prevent or treat a particular illness. Already, this is a faster process than traditional vaccine production.