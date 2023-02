Can This Luxury-Car Maker Outrun a U.S. Recession?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When Frederic Vasseur was offered the position leading a rival Formula 1 team, even representatives at Audi -- his employer at the time -- told him to take it. That's what happens when one of the most famous luxury brands on Earth comes calling. Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) isn't a company you turn down.And it is much more than just racing. Its consumer vehicles are status symbols. They range in power from 612 to more than 1,000 horsepower and in price from about $225,000 to $2.3 million. It's logical to think a recession in the U.S. would put the brakes on the carmaker's growth. But after some research, that idea may need to shift into reverse.Continue reading