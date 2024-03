Can This Phenomenal Stock Double Your Money in 5 Years?

You don't have to own a high-flying technology business to achieve magnificent returns in the stock market. Even boring retailers can boost your portfolio. That's certainly true for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST). Shares of the popular warehouse store operator are up 219% just in the past five years. Looking ahead, can this phenomenal retail stock double your money in the next five years? Here's what investors should be thinking about right now.If we just look at Costco's underlying business, it's almost impossible not to come away impressed. There are numerous factors that make this one of the world's top companies. With fiscal 2023 net sales of $238 billion, Costco is currently the third-biggest retailer on the face of the planet. Its size gives it tremendous scale advantages.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel