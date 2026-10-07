Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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07.10.2026 12:52:00
Can This Surging Altcoin Hit a Price of $1 in 2027? The Answer Will Surprise You.
As a result of new pro-crypto messaging coming out of the White House, decentralized finance (DeFi) coins are having a moment right now. The best example is Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE), which is up a head-spinning 265% for the year.
While the HYPE token trades for close to $100, there are plenty of low-priced DeFi coins currently trading for less than $1 that offer the same type of upside potential. The best of the bunch is Ethena (CRYPTO: ENA), which has 4x upside potential in 2027. Here's why.
Right now, Ethena trades for just $0.25. In order to hit a price of $1 next year, it would need to quadruple in price. That's a lot to expect from any cryptocurrency. But there are plenty of high-profile investors who think it might actually be possible.
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