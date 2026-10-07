Hit Aktie

Hit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
07.10.2026 12:52:00

Can This Surging Altcoin Hit a Price of $1 in 2027? The Answer Will Surprise You.

As a result of new pro-crypto messaging coming out of the White House, decentralized finance (DeFi) coins are having a moment right now. The best example is Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE), which is up a head-spinning 265% for the year.

While the HYPE token trades for close to $100, there are plenty of low-priced DeFi coins currently trading for less than $1 that offer the same type of upside potential. The best of the bunch is Ethena (CRYPTO: ENA), which has 4x upside potential in 2027. Here's why.

Right now, Ethena trades for just $0.25. In order to hit a price of $1 next year, it would need to quadruple in price. That's a lot to expect from any cryptocurrency. But there are plenty of high-profile investors who think it might actually be possible.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Answer Holdings Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs 1 040,00 0,00% Answer Holdings Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs
Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs 905,00 -1,20% Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 40
04.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 40: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.10.26 KW 40: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.10.26 September 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX tiefrot -- DAX rutscht ab -- Wall Street schwächer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Mittwoch klar nach unten. Die Erholung am deutschen Aktienmarkt gerät derweil ins Stocken. Die US-Börsen dürften nachgeben. An den Börsen in Asien wurden zur Wochenmitte Abschläge verzeichnet.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen