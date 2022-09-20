|
20.09.2022 11:31:00
Can This Tiny Biotech Take On Pfizer?
By revenue, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is far and away the world's largest pharmaceutical company. Even if you ignore record-breaking sales of its COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer is a pharma giant that can easily overshadow a pre-commercial biotechnology company like Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ: RXDX).Undaunted by a potential battle with a goliath like Pfizer, Prometheus is developing PRA023, an experimental treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Prometheus' candidate could eventually generate billions in annual revenue, but it will have to overcome PF-06480605, a similar candidate from Pfizer.Can Prometheus take on Pfizer in the lucrative space for inflammatory bowel disease treatments? Here's what you should know about the road ahead of this risky biotech stock.Continue reading
