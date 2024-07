Can This Unstoppable AI Stock Join Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft in the $3 Trillion Club?

A $3 trillion market capitalization is big. Very big. Today, only three companies have larger market caps: Nvidia Microsoft , and Apple . I think there's another artificial intelligence (AI) company that could be joining the club in the not-so-distant future -- Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).Currently, Amazon sits just above a $2 trillion valuation, nothing to shake a stick at, but only two-thirds that of the top companies. To join the club, the company has to see its stock price rise by 50%.I'm confident this will happen at some point; the real question is when. Investors can consider what might be a reasonable time frame by looking at the numbers, but before getting too far in the weeds, let's take a look at the big picture. There are a few key strengths that I think will propel the company in the next few years, as well as some hurdles that could trip it up.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool