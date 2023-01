Can TikTok Continue to Take Ad Sales From Meta and Google in 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

TikTok is a big reason Alphabet 's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), which owns Facebook and Instagram, saw their combined share of the digital ad market decline to less than 50% last year for the first time since 2014.The short-form video app saw its ad sales more than double in 2022, while Meta and Google's ad sales slowed significantly. Meta might end up posting an ad revenue decline for 2022 after flat sales through the first nine months of the year. Google, meanwhile, is faring somewhat better -- ad sales are up 11.6% year over year in the first three quarters of 2022.So, what's pushing TikTok's market share gains, and can investors expect Meta and Google to overcome its advantages?