|
21.01.2024 07:59:00
Can TikTok Do for Peloton What It Did for Novo Nordisk and Ozempic?
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) needs a growth catalyst badly. The company's bikes were hot buys during the early stages of the pandemic amid lockdowns when people couldn't go to gyms to exercise. But as things have returned to normal, demand has stalled. Revenue is going in the wrong direction, and the business is nowhere near profitable.Enter TikTok. The social media platform is partnering with Peloton in a move that the bike maker hopes will help give its sales a much-needed boost. And given how helpful TikTok has been in helping Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug Ozempic rise in popularity, investors may be hopeful that the social media platform can have a similar positive effect on Peloton's business as well.There will now be a dedicated hub on TikTok, #TikTokFitness Powered by Peloton, where people can access Peloton content, which will include live classes and celebrity collaborations. This goes hand in hand with the company working on trying to get more people using its app, where it sells monthly subscriptions that can help people create custom workouts.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Novo Nordisk (spons. ADRs)
|97,80
|-0,20%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach neuen Rekorden: US-Börsen schließen weit im Plus -- ATX geht minimal fester ins Wochenende -- DAX kann Gewinne letztlich nicht halten -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende etwas höher. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel am Freitag im Handelsverlauf zurück. An der Wall Street dominierten am Freitag die Bullen. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag uneinheitlich.